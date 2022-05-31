PM Modi transfers Rs 21,000 crore for farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to take part in a roadshow and address a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.

The prime minister interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country and released Rs 21,000 crore as the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

During one such interaction, Modi told Santoshi, a woman from Karnataka's Kalaburagi, that he was impressed by the way she expressed her views and had she been a BJP worker he would have asked her to contest polls.

An ex-serviceman from Ladakh told the prime minister that he has benefitted from the Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Aawas Yojana and faced no hiccup in availing the benefits of the scheme.

Lalita Devi from Bihar's Banka informed Modi that she has got a 'pucca' house and a toilet under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin). Pankaj Sahani from Tripura said that he had got a ration card under the 'One Nation, One Card' scheme.

Sama Devi from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur told the prime minister that she got Rs 1 lakh for building a 'pucca' house under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and that she got Rs 6,000 in three instalments in a year under the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.