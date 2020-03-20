PM Narendra Modi bats for social distancing, Janta curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed citizens to observe a day-long self-curfew on March 22 to test the nation's resolve at social isolation to prevent the spread of Covid-19, even as he cautioned against being complacent.

In an address to the nation, Modi also announced setting up of Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meet the economic challenges posed by the contagion.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In a bid to convey the seriousness of the pandemic, Modi said even the first and the second world war did not impact as many countries as the novel corona virus has and urged citizens not to be complacent in the fight against the “growing crisis”.

“Today, I ask 130 crore Indians – I want your next few weeks...till now science has not found a confirmed treatment or vaccine to combat Coronavirus. It is therefore natural to be worried,” the prime minister said asking everyone to remain vigilant and take precautions.

“For the next few weeks please do not venture out without any pressing need. Those who work in government, hospitals, media may not be able to avoid it, but others should,” the prime minister said.

Read: PM Narendra Modi calls for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22

He urged citizens to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

“No citizen should venture out of their homes. Only those related to essential services should go out,” Modi said and asked citizens to express gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, clapping, and sounding sirens for five minutes at 5:00 pm.

He said the measure would be a “touchstone” to check the country's preparedness to tackle Covid-19 outbreak and also prepare the nation for future challenges.

Also Read: Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi's 9 requests ahead of Navratri

“There is no cure for this, so we need to remain healthy. We need to avoid crowds and stay home. Social distancing is critical. If you think you can roam around as usual and feel you will not be at risk, this is incorrect; you are endangering yourself and your family,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged people against panic buying and assured that there will be no shortage of food, milk, medicines and other daily essentials.

The Prime Minister also urged traders and high-income families to take care of their domestic workforce and not to effect pay cuts for the days they are unable to render services.