Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare abandoned guidelines of party president and took wrong path: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he was not upset with anybody in view of the major political development in his party but slammed leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for "abandoning" guidelines of the party president and taking a "wrong path".
In dramatic developments in Maharashtra politics, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister. Eight MLAs of the NCP took oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.
Devendra Fadnavis, the 'Chanakya of surgical strikes'
"I am not upset with anybody except Praful Patel and Tatkare. I had appointed them as general secretaries but they abandoned the guidelines of the party president and took the wrong path. They have no right to remain in that position," the NCP chief said.
They have to understand this and decide whether they want to continue further or not, he added.
Patel, known to be a close aide of Sharad Pawar, was elevated to the post of NCP's working president along with Supriya Sule on the 24th Foundation Day of the party last month.
Tatkare, whose daughter Aditi took oath as minister on Sunday, was appointed as the national general secretary of NCP.
Patel did not comment on Pawar.
Patel said he has been a member of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha since 1991 and was always obliged for what the party has given him.
"Whatever decision that has been taken, it has been taken as a party decision under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. Everyone has taken the decision to join the government. We have taken this decision as NCP," Patel said and claimed the party stands united.
Notably, in 2019, the CBI questioned former civil aviation minister Praful Patel in connection with alleged corruption in giving profitable routes of Air India to private airlines based in West Asia.
