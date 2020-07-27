Priyanka invites BJP MP for tea before vacating bunglow

Priyanka Gandhi invites BJP MP Anil Baluni for tea before vacating bunglow: Source

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 03:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 03:41 ist
Priyanka Gandhi is in the process of vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house, after the Ministry of Urban Development issued her a notice on July 1

Ahead of the August 1 deadline for vacating her government bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' zone, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday sent an invitation for tea to BJP leader Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house, sources said.

It is learnt that the invite has been sent to the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, seeking his convenience and confirmation.

Read: Priyanka Gandhi to vacate Lutyen's Zone bungalow by August 1

When reached out for comments, Baluni did not respond to calls.

Priyanka Gandhi is in the process of vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house, after the Ministry of Urban Development issued her a notice on July 1 asking her to vacate the bunglow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

She is learnt to have zeroed in on a house in Delhi and will be shifting there soon.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi, Hardeep Singh Puri face-off over Lutyen's bungalow

She has, however, moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in an upscale residential society in Gurgaon's Sector 42, but will not be living there, sources said.

They said the Gurgaon's house is only being occasionally used by her children and she will be located in central Delhi only.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
BJP
Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi

What's Brewing

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

 