Priyanka slams govt over economic 'slowdown'

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2019, 15:50pm ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2019, 17:21pm ist
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the alleged economic slowdown in the country, saying the Centre's "silence" over the matter is "dangerous".

She cited media reports on economic slowdown and job losses to attack the government.

"Government's absolute silence is dangerous. The work of companies has been ruined. People are being removed from their jobs. The BJP government is mum," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Who is responsible for this "major economic slowdown", she asked. 

Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
economic slowdown
BJP
Comments (+)
 