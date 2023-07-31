Protests intensify against Sambhaji Bhide over derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Even as BJP distanced itself from Sambhaji Bhide, the issue involving his derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi continues to rock Maharashtra with the demand for the arrest of the Hindutva activist growing and even coming from senior minister from the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader and founder of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, said that the remarks of Bhide are condemnable.

Bhujbal said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Pune on Tuesday, he needs to be informed about the matter. “Once he had met Modi and is now making such statements,” said Bhujbal.

“Why is he saying this? Is someone making him say this? He needs to be arrested immediately,” said Bhujbal.

Reports of protests from across the state reached Mumbai - with the Congress questioning the source of funding of Bhide.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who last week raised the issue in the Assembly, questioned the source of funding of Bhide. “Why is he not being arrested,” he asked and pointed out that Bhide is a serial offender.

In a related development, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur received a threat message for questioning the remarks by Bhide. “If anything happens to me, the government will be responsible,” she said.

Aged around 90, Manohar Kulkarni aka Sambhaji Bhide, popularly known as Bhide Guruji is the founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan.

The Amravati police have registered an FIR against Bhide for his comments.

“I condemn whatever has been said by Bhide Guruji. Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and is seen as a ‘mahanayak’ by crores of people. The statements have pained people, people won’t tolerate such comments. However, I am making it clear that whether it is Mahatma Gandhi or Savarkar, we will not tolerate insults. Congress should also protest when Rahul Gandhi makes statements against Savarkar,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.