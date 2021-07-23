Pegasus row: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of treason

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of treason, demands SC-appointed probe into Pegasus issue

He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends were informed by intelligence people that this is being done

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 13:13 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions, and "the only word for this is treason", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends were informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

Also read: Chidambaram slams Modi govt on not probing Pegasus like Israel, France

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

"The only word for this is treason,” he said. The matter has to be investigated, the former Congress president said. “A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign," he told reporters.

