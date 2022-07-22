Rahul slams govt for high rail ticket fares for elderly

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over no concession on rail tickets to elderly people

Gandhi listed out the money spent by the government on advertisements

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  Jul 22 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 21:59 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Centre on Friday for not granting rail ticket concessions to the elderly and alleged that while it can even reach for the stars for its "friends", it will make the common people yearn for every penny.

He also listed out the money spent by the government on advertisements, a new aeroplane and tax concession to "friends".

"Advertising expenses: Rs 911 crore. New plane: Rs 8,400 crore. Tax exemption for capitalist friends: Rs 1,45,000 crore per year. But the government does not have Rs 1,500 crore to give concessions in rail tickets to the elderly. Will even reach for the stars (tare tak tod kar layenge) for friends, but will make people yearn for every penny," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The government used to provide up to 50 per cent concessions to senior citizens in rail tickets but the facility has been suspended ever since the outbreak of Covid-19.

