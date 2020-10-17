Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government for 'filling pockets of its special friends'

Modi govt busy filling special friend's pockets: Rahul

  • Oct 17 2020, 14:26 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying it is busy "filling the pockets of its special friends" and that is why the country's poor are hungry.

He was reacting to the Global Hunger Index 2020 report which has ranked India 94 among 107 countries.

"India's poor are hungry because the government is busy in filling the pockets of some of its special friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also put out a graph which showed India ranking lower than its neighbours including Pakistan (88), Nepal (73) and Bangladesh (75).

According to the report, only 13 countries are behind India, which include Rwanda (97), Nigeria (98), Afghanistan (99), Libya (102), Mozambique (103), Chad (107).

