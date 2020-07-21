Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi for Rajasthan crisis

Rahul hits out at PM Modi for Rajasthan crisis

Sagar Kulkarni
  • Jul 21 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 19:28 ist
This was Rahul’s first public reference to the infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan that has put the future of the Gehlot government at stake. Credit: AFP

Breaking his silence on the Rajasthan crisis, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government for trying to “topple the government in Rajasthan”, remarks that drew sharp criticism from the BJP.

In remarks dripping with sarcasm, Rahul listed out the Namaste Trump event in February, bringing down the Madhya Pradesh government in March, making the nation light candles in April, celebrating the government’s sixth anniversary, virtual rally in Bihar in June and attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan among the achievements of the Modi government.

“This is the reason why the country is self-reliant in the fight against the coronavirus,” the former Congress President said on Twitter.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hit back at Rahul’s Twitter attack, saying Congress would soon be reduced to a “party of tweets”.

“Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems that Congress will become a party of tweets. They do not work among the people and have been losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all kinds of attacks on the government,” Javadekar said.

The minister countered Rahul by listing out his “achievements”, accusing the Congress of supporting Shaheen Bagh and riots in February, losing Jyotiraditya Scindia in March, instigating migrant labourers in April, observing the sixth anniversary of Congress’ “historic defeat” in the Lok Sabha polls in May, defending China in June and overseeing the party’s virtual collapse in July.

“Rahul Baba, note India’s achievements in "war against Corona". India has the least average cases, active cases, and death rate than the US, Europe, and Brazil. By making fun of candle lights, Rahul Gandhi ji you have insulted the people of India & brave Corona warriors,” Javadekar said.

 

