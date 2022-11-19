Rahul Gandhi to address public rallies in Rajkot, Surat on Nov 21 ahead of Gujarat polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Rajkot as well as Mahuva in Surat in poll-bound Gujarat on November 21, a party leader said on Saturday.

Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is traversing Maharashtra and is poised to enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

The former Congress president will be in Rajkot and Mahuva in south Gujarat to address public rallies on November 21, Rajasthan MLA and Congress's Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma told reporters.

Speaking on the Yatra, he said the nationwide march has covered 2,000 kilometres so far and has been organised as per the decision taken at the 'navsankalp shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur against the "environment of fear, hatred and violence prevailing in the country".

Also Read | 1,112 nomination forms valid for second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls to be held on December 5

Incidentally, Gandhi will be visiting Gujarat after two-and-half months. He had addressed a rally of booth-level workers in Ahmedabad on September 5, before moving on to lead the Yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

Gujarat will see two-phase Assembly polls on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seeking the seventh straight term, is pitted against Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party that has promised a slew of measures, or "guarantees" if it wins the polls.

The BJP won the 2017 polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly by a narrow margin after winning 99 seats against Congress' improved tally of 77.