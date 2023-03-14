Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks disrupt Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

The row over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain seeking intervention of the US and European nations over “disappearing” democracy in India disrupted the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, without naming Gandhi, alleged that he had insulted the Parliament and constitutional institutions and said he should tender an apology.

This resulted in protests by Opposition members, led by the Congress, who raised slogans against the government.

"Yesterday (Monday), we had raised a very important issue and the manner in which India was insulted and its institutions, including the Parliament, were insulted. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are part of the Parliament, which have been insulted. I feel this is the first time that the entire Parliament was insulted," Goyal told the House amid the uproar by Opposition members.

He said "unnecessary and uncalled for" remarks were made by an MP on foreign soil against the Parliament, which includes the President of India.

"Constitutional provisions say that we all should condemn such a behaviour and the person concerned should apologise," Goyal said. He also claimed that never have microphones in Parliament been switched off, as alleged by the Opposition MP in London.

"The entire world is watching how India will respond to this serious issue. It is an insult to Parliament," Goyal claimed.

Amid the continued uproar by Opposition members, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for day after Opposition uproar over the government's demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology over his democracy remarks.

Earlier, Dhankhar rejected notices from several opposition members for discussion on the Adani issue and other matters, including the post-poll violence in Tripura.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks. Soon after the House assembled, BJP members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi maafi mango (Rahul Gandhi apologise)," BJP members shouted repeatedly from their seats. Some ministers, too, were on their feet.

Opposition members raised slogans from the aisles and avoided trooping into the Well of the House.

"BRICS ka 'I' ludak raha hai (The 'I' in BRICS is tottering),” read one placard referring to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping.

"Pata nahi pehle janam main kya paap kiya tha, Hindustan main paida hua (Don't know what sin I had committed that I was born in India)," read another placard waved by a Congress member quoting the prime minister's speech in Seoul in May 2015.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tried to take up the Question Hour and appealed to the members to uphold the dignity of the House. Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain decorum of the house and not show placards, Birla said they should let the Lok Sabha function.

"I will give the opportunity to raise issues after Question Hour. Question Hour is an important part of parliamentary proceedings. I will give you adequate opportunities, but after Question Hour. I urge you to return to your seats. I will allow every topic to be raised as per the rules," Birla said.

However, Congress members continued their protest following which the speaker adjourned the house till 2 pm. After resumption of the house, papers and standing committee reports were presented in the amid the ruckus.

The House was adjourned for the day within 10 minutes.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.