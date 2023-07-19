Rajasthan: BJP attacks state govt over rising crime, corruption

BJP state president CP Joshi on Wednesday flayed the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the murder of four members of a family in Jodhpur shows the "collapse" of the law and order situation.

The Congress, in its 2018 election manifesto, had said it will bring the Public Accountability Act, but did not work on it in four-and-half years, he said.

Also Read | BJP creates uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, stages walkout over law and order, crime situation in state

“Be it law and order, rising corruption, crime against women and SC/STs, paper leaks or fulfilling its promise of complete farm loan waiver and unemployment allowance, the government has failed on its accountability,” Joshi said at a press conference.

Referring to the murder of four members of a family in Jodhpur's Osian, he said it shows that law and order has collapsed in the state.

Four members of a family, including a six-month-old girl, were killed and their bodies set ablaze by unidentified persons. The assailants first slit the throats of the family members and then set their hut afire in Cheria village of Osian area.

He also said that if the BJP is voted to power, the government will dissolve the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and reconstitute it on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to address the issue of paper leaks.

As far as development is concerned, Rajasthan has got 16 percent less direct investment than neighbouring Gujarat and the state government has not brought any scheme except running the schemes of the Centre, he charged.

Joshi also raised the issue of lathicharge on BJYM workers protesting against the Jodhpur gangrape incident.