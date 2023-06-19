Rajasthan Min slams Kejriwal over '₹50 cr home revamp'

Rajasthan Minister slams Kejriwal over 'Rs 50 crore home renovation'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2023, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 06:22 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader and minister in Rajasthan Pratap Khachariyawas slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending Rs 50 crore for renovating his official residence, ANI reported on Sunday.

"Arvind Kejriwal must get a medal for telling lies...He used to speak a lot about his sincerity but he has nothing to say about the palace that he has built for himself by spending Rs 50 Crore...whole nation is questioning, and Kejriwal must give an answer," he said. 

Khachariyawas was reacting to Kejriwal's recent speech in Rajasthan.

Congress
Rajasthan
Arvind Kejriwal
India News

