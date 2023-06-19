Rajasthan Minister slams Kejriwal over 'Rs 50 crore home renovation'

Congress leader and minister in Rajasthan Pratap Khachariyawas slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending Rs 50 crore for renovating his official residence, ANI reported on Sunday.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Arvind Kejriwal must get a medal for telling lies...he used to speak a lot about his sincerity but he has nothing to say about the palace that he has built for himself spending Rs 50 Crore...whole nation is questioning, Kejriwal must give answer on this...he… pic.twitter.com/c3WXjvKZRk — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2023

"Arvind Kejriwal must get a medal for telling lies...He used to speak a lot about his sincerity but he has nothing to say about the palace that he has built for himself by spending Rs 50 Crore...whole nation is questioning, and Kejriwal must give an answer," he said.

Khachariyawas was reacting to Kejriwal's recent speech in Rajasthan.