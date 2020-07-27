Rajasthan political crisis Live: BSP files writ petition in HC against merger of its MLAs with Congress

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, CM Gehlot held meeting at his residence, a day after the Governor sent back his request for an assembly session. Congress has started a nationwide digital campaign - 'Speak Up For Democracy' - against the BJP. Gehlot has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly after Pilot’s rebellion – 102 in the House of 200, against his claims of 109. Pilot had claimed support of 30 MLAs but has only 18. Meanwhile, BSP MLA's have been asked to vote against Congress when the time comes and the party will file a plea at Rajasthan HC against the merger of its MLAs with Congress, thereby signalling a crack in alliance. With this, the instability in the Rajasthan government continues. Stay tuned for live updates.
BSP files writ petition in Rajasthan High Court against merger of six BSP MLAs with ruling Congress in state.
Rajasthan Crisis | Sachin Pilot fit for disqualification?
Political defection occurs in two stages -- first, the abandonment of loyalty toward one’s political party; second, the shifting of one’s loyalty to another party. The victim party can invoke the disqualification threat at the first stage itself.
ED summons Rajasthan CM Gehlot's elder brother for questioning in PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in exporting fertiliser, officials said Tuesday.
Audiotape case: Rebel Congress MLA moves HC seeking quashing of SOG FIR against him
Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma on Tuesday moved the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of an FIR lodged against him after the surfacing of some audio tapes in one of which he is allegedly heard talking to a Union minister for toppling the Gehlot government through horse-trading.
The MLA, who is in Sachin Pilot camp, moved the court alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police.
The SOG had registered the FIR against Sharma on July 17.
(PTI)
BJP & PM Modi have a singular objective: gain power at all cost, no matter the consequence to our democratic values or to the will of the people, says Congress in a tweet
Rajasthan Congress starts 'Get Well Soon Governor' campaign
The Congress on Tuesday started an online campaign '#GetWellSoonGovernor' as the party urged Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to come out of his “oppressive thinking” and call the state Assembly session without any delay.
Rajasthan MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma files petition before High Court seeking National Investigation Agency probe in alleged horse-trading case. The petition also seeks to quash Special Operations Group (SOG) FIR registered against him in the case. - ANI
'Congress is another name for horse-trading': H D Kumaraswamy
"Congress is another name for horse-trading" said JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday as he slammed the party's erstwhile state ally for its nationwide "Save Democracy" campaign against the BJP, accusing it of trying to topple democratically elected governments.
Congress is 'another name' for horse trading; What has it done? Haven't they lured all BSP MLAs who supported it to form govt in Rajasthan: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy - PTI
Rajasthan Government sends proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene Assembly session from 31st July. The proposal includes the Government's reply on the 3 conditions to be met to convene the session: Sources - ANI
Rajasthan Cabinet sticks to its demand of holding Assembly session
The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling the state assembly session and said it is sticking to its demand for holding the session from July 31.
BJP MLA files fresh plea in Rajasthan High Court challenging speaker's decision on BSP MLAs joining Congress
BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a fresh writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the decision of the state assembly speaker to reject his complaint over six BSP MLAs joining the Congress.
BSP to file a plea in Rajasthan High Court tomorrow against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with Congress party. (ANI)
BSP whip to MLAs: Priyanka Gandhi says it is clean chit to those who murdered democracy
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the BSP, alleging that the whip issued by it to its MLAs in Rajasthan is a clean chit to those who "murdered" democracy and the Constitution.
BJP leader Madan Dilwar files another petition before Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with Congress party.
The petition seeks cancellation of the membership of the six BSP MLAs from the state legislative Assembly. (ANI)
Rajasthan Cabinet discusses Governor's note, seeks Assembly session from July 31. (PTI)
Rajasthan state cabinet meeting, which was underway at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, has now concluded. (ANI)
BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court: BSP Chief Mayawati
CPI(M) legislators will support Ashok Gehlot government: Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged that efforts are being made to destablise the Left-led Kerala government by the Congress and the BJP on the pretext of the gold smuggling case.
'Congress itself carried out the act which they now call theft'
A meeting of the Rajasthan state cabinet begins at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.
Rajasthan Crisis: Congress will deploy all democratic means to resolve deadlock, says Party’s general secretary
Congress general secretary Avinash Pande on Monday claimed that many among the 19 rebel MLAs, led by ousted deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, was in the touch with the party leaders. Pandey, also the party’s state’s in charge, said the Congress will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state.
Rajasthan Crisis: Congress stages protests outside Raj Bhavans against BJP across nation
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal alleged the BJP was using "money power and intimidation" in its bid to topple governments in states.
Kapil Sibal, 2 other former UPA law ministers ask Rajasthan governor to follow rules
Three former law ministers in the UPA government—Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Ashwani Kumar—on Monday wrote to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra asking him to adhere to the rules and call a session of the state assembly as advised by the state government.
10-15 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with us & are saying they will come to our side as soon as they are set free. If Gehlot removes restrictions, it'll become clear how many MLAs remain on their side: Hemaram Choudhary, MLA, Sachin Pilot camp. - ANI
Have written to President, spoken with PM on Rajasthan political situation: CM Gehlot to Congress MLAs
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state.
Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.
The Governor is only a formal instrument to sign & issue summons to the MLAs. If a Chief Minister who is accused of not enjoying a majority wants to prove his majority, is entitled to call a session at the earliest to prove his majority.
We're astonished & anguished by the attitude of the Governor of Rajasthan. We're therefore protesting today before all Raj Bhawans in the country to highlight the gravity of the issue & draw people's attention to violations of the Constitution: Congress leader P Chidambaram. - ANI
Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal write to Governor Kalraj Mishra on the political crisis in Rajasthan
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi calls a virtual meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs on 30th July, to hold discussions on the "current political situation and Covid-19." - ANI
Rajasthan Governor asks state government to deliberate on three aspects- 21-day notice period before convening session, maintaining social distancing norms and certain conditions to be followed, in case confidence motion is moved. - ANI