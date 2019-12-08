Rajinikant, Kamal's party not to contest local polls

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will not participate in the ensuing polls to local bodies in Tamil Nadu, while superstar Rajinikanth has decided not to support any party.

MNM, which contested the April Lok Sabha elections and scored 4 per cent votes, said the party was not founded for gains of any individual or any group. Since MNM does not believe that the local polls will ensure real participation of the people, the party will not contest the polls.

"Only the corrupt parties will have gains," a statement from MNM said. Polls to rural local bodies will be held in Tamil Nadu in two phases on December 27 and December 30.

The DMK has decided to move the court yet again alleging that the State Election Commission (SEC) has not completed the delimitation process.

Meanwhile, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in-charge V M Sudhakar said the superstar will not extend his support to any political party during the elections to rural local bodies.

Rajinikanth has announced his intention to launch his political party ahead of the 2021 assembly polls but there has been no forward movement on his political plunge.

The actor had refrained from supporting any political party in the Lok Sabha polls held in April too.

“Rajinikanth hasn’t announced his support for anyone this local body election. No one should indulge in canvassing for votes by using the flag and name of the organisation. If someone is found violating the rules, action will be initiated against them,” Sudhakar said in the statement.

The actor had on the last day of 2017 announced that he would contest the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. On numerous occasions after the announcement, Rajinikanth had reiterated his intention to contest the 2021 polls.

At the audio launch of his latest movie Darbar on Saturday night, the actor had again hinted about his political launch.

“Director Balachander had trust in me and launched me in cinema. His trust didn't do in vain. Even the trust reposed in me by producers’ did not go waste and I ask you all to trust me. I assure that the trust will not go waste," he said.