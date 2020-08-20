VP hails Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to IT sector

Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to IT sector will always be remembered: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2020, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 12:05 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his contributions to the IT sector will always be remembered.

Born on this day in 1944, Gandhi served as the prime minister between 1984 and 1989.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. His contributions to IT sector will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

