Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The Opposition on Thursday forced adjournment of proceedings of the Rajya Sabha for the day soon after it reconvened for the afternoon session as the parties sought a debate on allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Soon after the afternoon session resumed, opposition members continued their demand and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced adjournment of the proceedings of the Upper House for the day.

The opposition parties also sought a probe by a joint committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani group company stocks.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm earlier in the day after the Opposition sought the suspension of regular business to discuss the Adani group stock route and its impact on millions of small investors as well as the hard earned savings of crores of Indians being endangered in loss of value of investments of LIC.