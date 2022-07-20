Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Oppn uproar

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Oppn uproar

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing protests by the opposition members since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 14:46 ist

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday after the opposition continued to protest demanding a discussion on the price rise and other issues.

Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition members were demanding discussion under rule 267. Kharge said that inflation has affected everyone as prices of all essential food items, LGP and others have increased.

As members continued to protest, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

For latest updates on Parliament proceedings, click here

At the start of the House proceedings, athlete P.T. Usha took oath as a Member of the Upper House. Earlier this month, the government nominated her and three others to the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing protests by the opposition members since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday. Opposition benches are demanding a discussion on GST rate hike, Agnipath scheme and other issues.

Naidu, presiding over the last session of his tenure, had said that 57 per cent of the sittings of the House were either fully or partly disrupted during the last 13 sessions of his tenure.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajya Sabha
India News
Indian Politics
Parliament
Opposition

What's Brewing

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

 