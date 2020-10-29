Ready to even vote for BJP: Mayawati vows to defeat SP

Ready to even vote for BJP: Mayawati claims to leave no stone unturned to defeat Samajwadi Party

Any candidate who dominates over SP's second candidate will get BSP MLAs' vote, she said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 13:43 ist
Mayawati. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Amid speculation that some of her party MLAs could switch sides in Uttar Pradesh, BSP leader Mayawati on Thursday said to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in future elections, including those of MLC and Rajya Sabha, her party will vote for BJP or any other party's candidate.

The former UP Chief Minister said her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat SP candidates even if it means voting for candidates of BJP or any other party.

Any candidate who dominates over SP's second candidate will get BSP MLAs' vote, she said in a statement.

In a jolt to the BSP on Wednesday, six-party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides.

Four of the group of rebels also filed an affidavit, saying their signatures on the party candidate Ramji Gautam’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls had been “forged”.

The move turned out to be futile with the Returning Officer still accepting Gautam’s nomination as the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate for the November 9 biennial elections for the 10 Uttar Pradesh seats that are falling vacant.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mayawati
BJP
BSP
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Election

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

The Lead: Shows that reflect the current times

The Lead: Shows that reflect the current times

 