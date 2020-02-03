Repeated firings at protest sites due to PM's 'continued silence', says Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) on Monday said the repeated cases of firings at Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh were a direct outcome of the "continued silence" of PM Narendra Modi as ministers and BJP leaders incite violence.

BJP leaders including MP Parvesh Verma and Union minister Anurag Thakur have been sent notices by the Election Commission over their hate speeches during the ongoing campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls.

"Repeated firings are an ominous and direct outcome of continued silence of PM as ministers and BJP leaders incite violence. That one incident happens after another points to complicity. Peaceful protesters are demonised, while those instigating & initiating violence go scot-free,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

On Sunday, two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia, police said. No one was injured in the attack.

Earlier on January 30, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the citizenship act has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident.

"When govt ministers provoke violence or thuggery, then no one is safe. Govts are responsible for every citizen's safety. Peaceful protests is a right of every citizen. All govts must respect that. Dissent is democracy. It cannot be met with hate-speech by those in high offices," he tweeted.

"Law and order in the national capital comes under the Centre. Responsibility and accountability for repeated provocative violent incidents falls directly and solely on the Union home minister and the Prime Minister," he tweeted.