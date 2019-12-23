'Resolve to protect Constitution for CAA martyrs'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that in the name of all those who had been "martyred" in the protests against the amended citizenship law, her party resolves to protect the Constitution.

Addressing party workers at the Congress' "Satyagraha for Unity" at the Raj Ghat here, Priyanka Gandhi said: "In the name of Bijnor's 22-year-old Anas who used to earn money for his family through a coffee wending machine and had just recently gotten married. In the name of 21-year-old Suleiman who was studying for the UPSC and used to take tuition."

Suleiman's mother "told me with tear-filled eyes" on Sunday evening that her son has been "martyred" for his country, according to the Congress leader.

"In the name of all the children who have been martyred in this movement. In the name of Bijnor's Omraj Saini, whose five children are waiting for him and he is in the hospital injured. In their name, we resolve today that we will protect the Constitution and will not allow the Constitution to be destroyed," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress general secretary then went on to recite the Preamble of the Constitution.

Top Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi also participated in the "Satyagraha".