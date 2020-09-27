RIP Jaswant Singh: Political figures condole death of former Union Minister

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away on September 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 82-year-old was a close aide of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and tributes from various political figures poured in upon hearing of the demise of the army officer-cum-politician.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Singh, “handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs.”

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Union Home Minister too condoled the death of the BJP leader, saying:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tribute to the former Minister Jaswant Singh, adding that he served the nation as a 'Raksha Mantri'.

Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

Vice Presiden of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, tweeted:

Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh. He was a great leader who served the nation with distinction in various capacities. He was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator & an excellent parliamentarian. pic.twitter.com/lt2z46P8vh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 27, 2020

Former Indian Army Chief Ved Malik and author of Kargil: From Surprise to Victory and India's Military Conflicts and Diplomacy: An Inside View of Decision Making said:

Sad. Jaswant Singh ji was a strong soldier, much respected parliamentarian, able administrator as a minister, and a famous author. Heartfelt condolences to Manvendra & family. Our salute! @ManvendraJasol @rajnathsingh https://t.co/J38be6oeGr — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) September 27, 2020

Secretary All India Mahila Congress, S S Kim condoled the former Minister's death, tweeting:

Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader Jaswant Singh ji. My condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/1xrH0dWIJ3 — SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) September 27, 2020

Jairam Ramesh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Karnataka, likened Jaswant Singh to former President Pranab Mukherjee, lisitng out his achievements in various domains.

My tributes to Jaswant Singh. pic.twitter.com/cZPz1YrBh3 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 27, 2020

India’s Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and MoS Commerce & Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri, tweeted that Jaswant was one of the country's "longest serving parliamentarians".

Deeply saddened on the demise of a tall leader & one of India's longest serving parliamentarians Sh Jaswant Singh Ji. A stalwart, he headed the country's External Affairs, Defence & Finance ministries. pic.twitter.com/HdmN0d1I87 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 27, 2020

Sushmita Dev, President, All India Mahila Congress and a national spokesperson for the INC conveyed her condolences via the social media app, saying: