India condoles death of veteran leader Jaswant Singh

RIP Jaswant Singh: Political figures condole death of former Union Minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 11:54 ist
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh signing his book, Jinnah: India-Partition Independence book, at the book launch programme in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Archive

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away on September 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 82-year-old was a close aide of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and tributes from various political figures poured in upon hearing of the demise of the army officer-cum-politician.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Singh, “handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs.”

Union Home Minister too condoled the death of the BJP leader, saying:

Read: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passes away

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tribute to the former Minister Jaswant Singh, adding that he served the nation as a 'Raksha Mantri'.

Vice Presiden of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, tweeted:

Former Indian Army Chief Ved Malik and author of Kargil: From Surprise to Victory and India's Military Conflicts and Diplomacy: An Inside View of Decision Making said:

Secretary All India Mahila Congress, S S Kim condoled the former Minister's death, tweeting:

View: A life in pictures: Jaswant Singh

Jairam Ramesh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Karnataka, likened Jaswant Singh to former President Pranab Mukherjee, lisitng out his achievements in various domains.

India’s Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and MoS Commerce & Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri, tweeted that Jaswant was one of the country's "longest serving parliamentarians".

Sushmita Dev, President, All India Mahila Congress and a national spokesperson for the INC conveyed her condolences via the social media app, saying:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jaswant Singh
Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress
Rajnath Singh
Venkaiah naidu

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 