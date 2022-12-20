Row over Kharge's remarks in Lok Sabha

Row over Kharge's remarks in Lok Sabha

As the din continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 11:30 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 20 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 11:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted amid heated exchanges between BJP and Opposition members over certain remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.  

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Treasury benches sought to raise the issue of the remarks by the Congress leader on Monday and subsequently, Opposition members also started to protest.

Track Parliament proceedings here

During the Question Hour, which went on for less than 10 minutes, one question and its supplementaries were taken up.

However, as the din continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal were engaged in a heated exchange over Kharge's remarks.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lok Sabha
BJP
Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi

What's Brewing

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Karnataka need to lift their game

Karnataka need to lift their game

Handwriting in the digital age

Handwriting in the digital age

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

DH Toon | Training guns

DH Toon | Training guns

 