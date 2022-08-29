Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: BJP MLAs suspended for the day

The Delhi Assembly's special session on Monday witnessed a noisy showdown as BJP leaders continued sloganeering as a trust vote proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being tabled in the House.
All Opposition BJP MLAs were suspended for the rest of the day as they gathered near the Well of the House during the session.
More details are awaited.
