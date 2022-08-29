BJP MLAs suspended after ruckus in Delhi Assembly

Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: BJP MLAs suspended for the day

  • Aug 29 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 11:29 ist
The Delhi Assembly's special session on Monday witnessed a noisy showdown as BJP leaders continued sloganeering as a trust vote proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being tabled in the House.

All Opposition BJP MLAs were suspended for the rest of the day as they gathered near the Well of the House during the session. 

More details are awaited. 

 

 

