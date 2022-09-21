Court to hear Satyendar Jain's bail plea tomorrow

SC directs sessions court to hear Satyendar Jain's bail plea on September 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 21 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 12:54 ist
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the sessions court to take up for hearing on September 22 a bail plea of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case.

More to follow...

