SC takes up Lakhimpur violence case, to hear matter on October 7

The Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident related to Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli would take up the matter on Thursday.

The incident related to the death has come under attack from the Opposition leaders as farmers' outfits claimed that a car ferrying Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish ran over a group of protesters.

Several videos of the incident had emerged, creating furore across the country.

Earlier two lawyers had written to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI probe into the matter.

The letter, written by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C S Panda, said, “Having regard to the seriousness of the killing of the farmers at District Lakhimpur-Khiri in Uttar Pradesh, it is incumbent upon this court to intervene in the matter”.

The lawyers claimed that of late, violence had become the political culture in the country.

They said that there was a need to protect the rule of law in the violence-ravaged Uttar Pradesh, district Lakhimpur-Kheri.

The incident called for direction against the state government and the concerned bureaucrats along with the law-breaking police machinery under the administrative control of the ministry of home, so that the cult of violence comes to a grinding halt.

