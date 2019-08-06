Scrapping Article 370 is historic: BSY

The State BJP has welcomed the Central government’s decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution.

Calling it a historic decision, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that such a decision was long due. “I welcome the historic decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It will provide a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue,” he said.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi said that for the last 68 years, Article 370 and Article 35A were responsible for generating a perception that India and Kashmir were seperate entities. “Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said, adding that thousands of soldiers of the country have sacrificed their lives for the security of the state.

“Today, all barriers to the fact that India and Jammu and Kashmir are one are removed. Congress’ historical error which gave way for spike in terrorist activities is not recitified,” he said.

Former External Affairs minister S M Krishna congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision to scrap Article 370.

In a letter, Krishna said, “The momentous decision taken by Government of India ends a huge ambiguity about Kashmir. This step ensures the completion of the integration of India started by Sardar Patel,” he said.

‘Will move SC’

Challenging the decision of the Central government to scrap Article 370 of the constitution, organisations from Jammu and Kashmir will move Supreme Court, said Shehla Rashid, activist and general secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.