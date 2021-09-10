Secularism 'purposely weakened' with Muslims, Dalits targeted: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sparked a row during a meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, alleging that securlaism in the country had been purposely weakened to target Muslims and Dalits.

"Secularism has been purposely weakened with Muslims, Dalits being targetted ...Atrocities against Muslims have been done at the behest of BJP while other parties - SP, BSP or Congress played meek spectators...They didn't speak against CAA, Triple Talaq," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Owaisi also hit out at the BJP, saying that secularism had weakened since the saffron party's rise to power in 2014.

