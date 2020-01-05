Shah leads BJP's CAA outreach, says oppn is misleading

Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday led the party's massive outreach efforts to “bust myths” about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), starting his campaign from South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony areas which is home to refugees of the Partition as well as persecuted Sikhs from Afghanistan.

Union Ministers and BJP leaders fanned across 42 cities to counter the opposition onslaught against the CAA, visiting households, interacting with the residents, handing out pamphlets to clarify doubts about the law speeding up grant of citizenship to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Shah toured Lajpat Nagar area visiting people living in thatched huts as well as tony flats distributing pamphlets and interacting with them for about 45-minutes on Sunday evening. He was also seen urging a family to give a missed call to a mobile number – 88662 88662 – to register support to the CAA.

“Your support has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shah told a family after they had dialled the number from their mobile phones in the presence of the media.

BJP plans to reach out to three crore families through the 10-day door-to-door “Jan Jagaran Abhiyan”.

Earlier, addressing a party meeting here, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “instigating” riots by misleading people about the CAA.

“The Prime Minister brought the CAA. It was approved by Parliament. But, Kejriwal misled the people, Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, instigated riots by misleading people. Do you want a government in Delhi which incites riots for politics,” Shah said addressing a BJP workers' meeting here.

He also claimed that Priyanka had extended her support to rioters by saying that she will visit houses of those who carried out riots.

Shah also accused Kejriwal of “wasting” public money on advertisements and urged people to seek a report from the AAP government on its performance over the past five years.

Kejriwal was dismissive about Shah's assertions. “He did not say anything except abusing me,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.