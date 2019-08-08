'Shameful, foolish to think of completing Afzal's task'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday dubbed as shameful and foolish the thinking of "some people" that they would complete the task left unfinished by Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Asserting that India's unity and integrity were of prime importance and one should be concerned about happenings anywhere in the country, be it Kashmir or Kanyakumari, Naidu said those supporting Afzal Guru's actions intend to destroy the country's democratic system.

Afzal Guru was convicted for his role in the attack on Parliament in 2001 and was hanged and buried in New Delhi's Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.

"Some people say they will complete the task left unfinished by Afzal Guru. Such a thinking is shameful and foolish because Afzal Guru tried to blow up Parliament as part of a conspiracy to destroy our democratic system," Naidu said.

Naidu said he was in Parliament when it was attacked.

The vice president said only a few out of the 920 universities in the country are in news for the wrong reasons.

"(In these universities) some disputes come to light. Some say they will complete the unfinished task of Afzal Guru," Naidu pointed out, without naming any institution.

"India is our country. Something happening in Kashmir, we are all concerned. Something happening in Kanyakumari, we should all be concerned. Unity and integrity of the country are paramount for us," he said.

Naidu further said unwanted controversies were being raked up over food in some states.

"Some are organising 'beef festival' and 'anti-beef festival'. Unnecessary controversies are being stirred in some areas by holding a 'kiss festival'. Why to create disparity by having such festivals?" he said.