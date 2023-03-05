Shiv Sena founded by my father not EC's father: Uddhav Thackeray

As he addressed the first-ever rally after losing his late father Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena party’s name and its traditional bow-and-arrow symbol, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the EC as well as the BJP, describing it as a political party having the maximum corrupt people.

Lashing out the Election Commission for ruling in favour of Shinde, he said: "Shiv Sena was founded by my father ...not Election Commission's father."

"I challenge them to use the name of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and seek votes in Maharashtra....why they have to use the photo of Balasaheb and Shiv Sena (name and symbol)," Uddhav said addressing a mammoth rally at Khed in Ratnagiri district of coastal Konkan region.

Uddhav also accused the BJP of "stealing" names of prominent people for political gains. "In Gujarat, they stole the same of Sardar Patel, in West Bengal that stole the name of Subhas Chandra Bose....in Maharashtra they stole the name of Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

He further added, "We do not accept the order of the Election Commission," reiterating that he would continue to call his party Shiv Sena.

“Those who are with you (BJP) are good but those in opposition are ‘papi’, ‘bhrashtachari’ and ‘deshdrohi,' the former CM said.

“Let me tell you….today BJP has the maximum number of corrupt people with them…majority of the corrupt people have been inducted into the BJP,” he said.

“The opportunists are joining the BJP….there used to be a time when sadhu-sant (saint) people used to be seen on the stage of the BJP, but today BJP is full of corrupt people,” he said.

Uddhav also lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has anointed himself as Shiv Sena’s Chief Leader, after the decision of the Election Commission.

“…he calls the opposition as anti-national…during the 1992-93 riots in Mumbai, Shiv Sainiks saved the lives of Hindus and these people are called anti-national by him,” he said.