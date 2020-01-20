Shiv Sena MLA, Aurangabad dy mayor booked for beating party worker

An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat and Aurangabad Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal after a former corporator alleged that they thrashed him for submitting bid for a road tender, an official said on Monday.

Former Shiv Sena corporator Sushil Khedkar earlier alleged that Shirsat, the MLA from Aurangabad West seat, and Janjal, who is also from the Sena, along with other workers hit him on Saturday over the tender issue.

"An offence has been registered in the case," Assistant Commissioner of Police Hanumant Bhapkar told PTI.

Shirsat and Janjal have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147, 148 and 149 (rioting), another police official said.

Khedkar on Saturday alleged that Shirsat had been putting pressure on him since a long time over the road work tender in Satara area of Aurangabad.

"The MLA told me not to submit a bid for the tender which is worth Rs 2.25 crore, but I did. Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal also beat me up along with Shirsat. I had to get admitted in a government hospital," Khedkar claimed and later approached Vedant Nagar police station to file a case.

Shirsat and Janjal have denied the allegations and claimed that Khedkar was beaten up by party workers.