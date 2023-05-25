Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation meet Maharashtra Speaker urging him to take call on the issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs

A fortnight after the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to take a call on the issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs, a delegation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) called on Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday and urged him to decide on it at the earliest.

The delegation included Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, party’s group leader in Assembly Ajay Chaudhari, MLCs Anil Parab and Vilas Potnis, MLAs Ravindra Waikar and Ramesh Korgaonkar.

The delegation, which met Narwekar in the Speaker’s chamber, submitted a memorandum to take a decision at the earliest.

Narwekar, a BJP MLA from Colaba, is a lawyer by profession and has good knowledge of legislative and constitutional issues.

Around a week ago, when Narwekar was in London, a delegation of the Thackeray-led party had met Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and submitted a memorandum urging the Chair to decide on the issue at the earliest.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict, has made it very clear that the Speaker would prima facie determine who the political party is for the purpose of adjudicating disqualification petitions under Paragraph 2(1) of the Tenth Schedule, where two or more factions claim to be that political party.