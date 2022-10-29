Sisodia alleges BJP man in audio clip trying to poach AAP, TRS MLAs

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday released an audio clip where he claimed a person associated with the BJP discussing his party's efforts to poach the legislators of the AAP in Delhi.

Sisodia also alleged that the person heard in the audio clip was one of the three persons arrested in Telangana over an alleged bid to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs.

The Delhi deputy CM demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's arrest and ouster if he was involved in the conspiracy to unseat the AAP government in Delhi. The BJP did not react to Sisodia's allegations.

Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy were arrested by Telangana Police earlier this week for allegedly trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting to the BJP. Sisodia also showed their pictures with a senior RSS leader and two Union ministers and said their connection with the BJP was evident.

"In this audio, the BJP's Dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santhosh," Sisodia said.

He said the audio tape was "proof" of the BJP's failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.