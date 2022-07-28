Slip of the tongue: Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Slip of the tongue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on calling President Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni'

The BJP has accused the Congress of 'demeaning' President Murmu and demanded an apology

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 28 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 12:46 ist

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

The BJP has accused the Congress of “demeaning” President Murmu and demanded an apology.

Also Read — Adhir refers to Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', BJP hits out

"One time I made an error... It was a slip of the tongue. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them. Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate," the Congress leader told reporters.

