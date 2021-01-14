Some Muslims do not trust nation's scientists: BJP MLA Sangeet Som

In provocative remarks apparently made over opposition to Covid-19 vaccine, BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Tuesday said "some Muslims" did not trust the country's scientists.

"Unfortunately some Muslims do not have faith in the country's scientists and police. They do not have faith in the prime minister also. They have faith in Pakistan and can go there, but doubt the scientists," Som told reporters in Chandausi without substantiating his charge.

On Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti who was arrested on Monday, Som said he has spent "some months" in jail and so he is speaking the language used by 'gundas'.

The BJP leader also took aim at the Delhi chief minister, saying that Arvind Kejriwal's intellect has been corrupted with regard to Somnath Bharti.

Som has made similarly provocative remarks in the past as well.

On the ongoing farmers' agitation over new farm laws, he claimed that none among those staging dharna are farmers. "Rather they are anti-farmers," he said.

Earlier addressing a program of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Ashish Garden in Chandausi as the chief guest, Som attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"During his government, Uttar Pradesh turned into a Mughal sultanate but he would be the last ruler of the Mughal rule as he would not get another chance now," Som claimed.