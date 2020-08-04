Sometimes dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition: Advani on Ram Temple

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP patriarch L K Advani on Tuesday recalled the "pivotal duty" he had performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990.

“Sometimes significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile. One such dream, close to my heart is now getting fulfilled,” said Advani, whose name along with that another member BJP’s Margdarshak Mandal Murali Manohar Joshi, does not figure in the list of invitees for the high profile event.

Advani in his statement on Tuesday also expressed his gratitude to the “scores of Saints, Leaders and people from India and the world over who made valuable contributions and sacrifices in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement.”

Advani (92) will not be attending, in person, the Bhoomipujan (groundbreaking) ceremony at Ayodhya during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the construction of the temple.

Both Advani and Joshi could be attending the event through video conferencing. Advani, the architect of the party’s temple movement. said he was very happy that "due to the decisive verdict of the Supreme Court" in November last year, the construction of Ram Mandir is getting started in an environment of tranquillity.

The party patriarch recalled how destiny had made him “perform a pivotal role" in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, "which helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants.”

Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra was stopped and he was arrested on October 23, 1990, in Bihar as per the orders of then-state Chief Minister Lalu Prasad.

“It is indeed a historical and emotional day not only for me, but for all Indians. A grand Mandir for Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi has been a desire and mission for the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Noting that Ram occupies an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum, he said “ it is his belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe Ram's virtues.

The Mandir will “represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation” with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance, Advani said.