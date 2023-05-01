'Outdoing father': Anurag Thakur slams Priyank Kharge

Son outdoing father in abuse politics: Anurag Thakur on Cong leader Priyank Kharge's remarks on PM

Thakur said Congress leaders have resorted to 'abusing' Modi, his family and community after seeing the 'overwhelming support' for the Prime Minister

PTI,
  • May 01 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 23:10 ist
Anurag Thakur (left) and Priyank Kharge. Credit: Agency Photos

Hitting out at the Congress, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said Priyank Kharge is "outdoing" his father and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in "abuse politics" by insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Galibaj (abusive) Congress count your days, Karnataka will give a befitting reply to you," Thakur wrote on Twitter.

He said Congress leaders have resorted to "abusing" Modi, his family and community after seeing the "overwhelming support" for the prime minister among the people of Karnataka.

"Congress leaders are frustrated to see people of Karnataka extending overwhelming support to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Hence Cong leaders have again resorted to abuse Modiji, his family and community," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

"After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's poisonous snake remark, son Priyank outdoing father in 'abuse politics' has insulted our PM as Nalayak Beta," he added.

Priyank Kharge called Modi "nalayak" (worthless) on Monday and drew the ire of the BJP brass, while the Congress claimed that such a remark was never made by him.

The remarks of Priyank Kharge, who is seeking re-election from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, came days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" barb aimed at the prime minister.

