Sonia, Rahul Gandhi lead protests over Maha situation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi led protests against the Modi government on Monday accusing it of "murdering democracy" by forming a government in Maharashtra and trying to poach MLAs from the NCP.

Congress lawmakers protested in the Parliament premises, raising slogans and waving placards, against the Modi government. "This is a murder of democracy," Gandhi said as Congress members held a huge banner 'Stop Murder of Democracy' inside the Parliament premises.

In the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi led the attack against the Modi government. Rahul, a Lok Sabha member from Wayand, had a question listed for the Question Hour. "I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn't make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra," Rahul said.

There were unruly scenes in the Lok Sabha as Congress members tried to unfurl a huge banner inside the House and raised slogans.

Speaker Om Birla directed House Marshals to escort Congress members T N Prathapan and Hibi Eden outside the house for creating unruly scenes. Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.