SP demands FIR against Delhi Police, top BJP leaders for R-Day violence

R-Day unrest: SP demands FIR against Delhi Police, BJP

An SP leader said the unfurling of a religious flag at the Red Fort is a conspiracy of the Delhi Police to weaken the farmers' agitation

PTI
  • Jan 28 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 17:59 ist
Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday said instead of farmers, an FIR should be registered against the Delhi police commissioner and top BJP leaders for the violence in New Delhi on Republic Day.

"The chaos and the unfurling of a religious flag at the Red Fort on January 26 is a conspiracy of the Delhi Police, which is under the home ministry and the top leadership of the BJP, to weaken the farmers' agitation. For this, the Delhi Police and the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party should be condemned. Instead of farmers, an FIR should be registered against the Delhi police commissioner and the BJP leaders, whose names have surfaced in connection with Deep Sidhu...," the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader said in a statement.

"Even after this big conspiracy, farmers did not lose patience. It is not a minor thing. I salute the patience of the farmers and once again demand from the Centre that instead of weakening the farmers' agitation, it should withdraw the farm laws. The farmers of the entire country are shocked by the conspiracy and attitude of people occupying top positions," he added.

The SP, under the leadership of its president Akhilesh Yadav, is and will remain in support of the ongoing farmers' movement, Chaudhary said.

