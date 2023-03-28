Budget session may end early amid continuous logjams

Stalemate to continue in Parliament, budget session may end early

The Budget session is scheduled to end on April 6, but with continued logjam over various issues, sources are saying that it may be sine die soon

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2023, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 10:01 ist
Placards used during a protest by Opposition MPs over the Adani Group issue at Parliament House complex during Budget Session. Credit: PTI Photo

With the stalemate continuing in Parliament, the session is likely to be wound up early.

The Budget session is scheduled to end on April 6, but with continued logjam over various issues, sources are saying that it may be sine die soon.

Also Read: Dressed in black, Opposition MPs stage protest over Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The opposition has decided to remain steadfast on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group matter.

The opposition MPs moved adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday also on the JPC demand and also against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Leaders of the opposition parties on Monday attended a meeting at Congress President and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and decided to continue their protest over the JPC.

Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was present in the meeting. The other parties which attended the meeting are -- DMK, NCP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, RJD, J&amp;K NC, IUML, VCK, SP and JMM.

The opposition parties have collectively decided to press for the JPC demand and stage protests in Parliament.

Mallikarjun Kharge after the meeting said in his tweet, "To save one man, Modi ji is trampling the interests of 140 Cr people. To protect PM's 'Param Mitr', BJP stalls Parliament that discusses people's issues.If NO wrong is committed, why is Govt shying away from Opposition's demand of a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee?"

The Congress is organising a major show with 35 press conferences in two days to highlight the Adani issue.

