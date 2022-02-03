Stalin thanks Rahul for 'voicing long-standing arguments of Tamils'

As Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament speech created a storm in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday thanked the Congress leader for voicing the “long-standing arguments of Tamils” rooted in self-respect.

In a series of tweets, Stalin also lauded Gandhi for expressing the idea of the Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. “Dear @RahulGandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of the Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner,” Stalin wrote.

Dear @RahulGandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. (1/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 3, 2022

“You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect,” the Chief Minister said in another tweet.

This was in response to Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on Wednesday about federalism during which he said the BJP will “never, ever” be able to “rule over” the people of Tamil Nadu. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi also emphasised that India is a “Union of States” as enshrined in the Constitution, a stand that was taken by DMK long back.

In his response to Stalin’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi said Tamils, along with the people of every other state of our country, are “my brothers & sisters.”

“I thank you for the kind words,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in Tamil, and added, “I have no doubt that our shared belief in the pluralistic, federal & cooperative idea of India will triumph.”

Check out the latest videos from DH: