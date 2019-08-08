Strange to see BJD, TRS, YSR support BJP: CPI(M)

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of pushing for centralisation, the CPI(M) on Thursday said it was "strange to see" regional parties like BJD, TRS and YSR Congress lining up to support BJP's centralisation drive by helping it pass legislations, including the Kashmir Bill, that "struck at the very root" of states' rights.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Peoples Democracy', it said the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was a "grave warning" about the danger posed to states' rights and federalism and this "growing onslaught" should be resisted.

The party also questioned the passage of bills in a "hurried manner" without any legislative scrutiny, saying the BJP used its "big majority" in the Lok Sabha and the "manipulated majority" in the Rajya Sabha.

The editorial cited the passage of UAPA Amendment Bill, National Medical Commission Bill, RTI (Amendment) Bill, Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and Consumer Protection Bill as an assault on the principles of federalism, as some provisions in these legislations took away powers enjoyed by states otherwise. It also said the draft National Education Policy also indicates a "centralising trend".

"It was strange to see many regional parties like the BJD, TRS and YSRCP lining up in support of this centralisation drive through the various bills passed in parliament. By doing so, they have struck at the very root of their own state-based programmes and moorings on state's rights," it said.

The manner in which the Modi government has "dismantled" the state of Jammu and Kashmir is a "grave warning about the danger posed to" states' rights and federalism, it said.

BJD, TRS and YSR Congress supported the government in all contentious bills, including the RTI (Amendment) Bill, Triple Talaq Bill, UAPA Amendment Bill as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill. In Rajya Sabha while taking up RTI Bill, BJD and TRS had initially supported Opposition to demand sending it to a Select Committee but changed stand after BJP floor managers approached them.

The CPI(M) said the pattern that emerges out of these legislations and policy initiatives is a "steady centralisation" of authority in decision-making and resources in various spheres "transgressing" the federal principle. "This is part of the drive for developing an authoritarian and centralised State structure, which is the agenda of the BJP-RSS combine," the editorial said.