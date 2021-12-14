Sunset on BJP has started from Goa, UP, Punjab: Mamata

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed the "sun has started setting" for the BJP in states like Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where assembly polls are due in early 2022, and this trend will continue and cover the entire country.

She said the Congress should fight the BJP in right earnest instead of just making tall claims about taking on the saffron outfit. The West Bengal chief minister was speaking at a public meeting where she formally announced the TMC's pre-poll alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is the state's oldest regional outfit, for the upcoming Goa elections.

“You will have to work to protect Goa. Goa is India, don't think that Goa is very small. Sunrise happens in Goa. When Goa smiles, India smiles,” she said at the meeting in Panaji on the second day of her tour to the coastal state. “There is also sunset in Goa. The BJP's sunset has started from Goa, UP, Punjab... entire India. They have cheated the people a lot,” Banerjee said.

The West Bengal CM said everyone should come together, irrespective of their religion and community, to "save" Goa from the BJP, the state's ruling party. “Save Goa from disaster...this is my slogan,” she said.

Banerjee said the TMC and the MGP will work together and no one can stop this combination from winning the upcoming polls. Speaking about the Congress, she said the Sonia Gandhi-led party only makes big claims on fighting the BJP.

"The Congress makes big claims of fighting elections alone. In the entire country, you contested alone, you even fought against us (in West Bengal polls earlier this year). At least, fight against the BJP and then make tall statements. I was also in the Congress, but I left it because I saw you (Congress) making friendship with the BJP,” the TMC leader said.

"The TMC and the MGP are now a joint family. We will fight the battle together. We will sacrifice small interest for bigger interest as we want to take Goa in the right direction,” she added.

