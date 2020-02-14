SC adjourns hearing on plea against Cong 2019 manifesto

Supreme Court adjourns by 2 weeks hearing on plea against Congress manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2020, 16:09pm ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 16:17pm ist
Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned by two weeks a plea seeking to declare the Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections "unfair and against Model Code of Conduct".

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde deferred the hearing after it was apprised that one of the co-petitioners in the case has not been permitted by the Registry to argue in person.

The plea filed by Adarsh Kumar Agrawal and Dr Seema Jain has sought directions to declare the manifesto of the Indian National Congress as "unfair and against the model code of conduct" and take appropriate action against the party in accordance with law.

