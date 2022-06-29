SC to hear Sena plea against floor test order at 5 pm

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena plea against Governor's floor test order at 5 pm

Singhvi said the floor test cannot include names which are 'stigmatised'

PTI,
  • Jun 29 2022, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 11:15 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove majority at 11 am on Thursday.

Also Read — Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test on June 30 as BJP demands show of strength

"We will keep at 5 pm. Please make sure that paper books are supplied by 3 pm to parties concerned," the bench said.

Singhvi said the floor test cannot include names which are "stigmatised".

Earlier, the apex court on June 27 had kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. 

Supreme Court
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena

