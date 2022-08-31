Telangana CM K Chandrashekher Rao on Bihar visit to meet Nitish Kumar

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekher Rao is arriving to Patna on Wednesday to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

His arrival in Bihar is being seen as a big political development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the separation with NDA, this would be his first meeting to root out BJP from the Centre.

KCR's arrival is also an achievement for Chief Minister Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav who are making all-out efforts to bring all opposition leaders under one umbrella in order to take on the BJP.

He is also scheduled to participate in a programme along with the two Bihar leaders.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav met KCR twice in Hyderabad when the former was leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly. He was trying hard to bring KCR in the opposition camp as he is a senior leader of the country and has great respect in all sections of political and social circles.

Currently, chief ministers of Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Jharkhand and other states are against the BJP government and are trying to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election.

Tejashwi Yadav and National President of JD-U Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, have already started the preparation in Bihar and announced to defeat BJP in all their 40 seats.

West Bengal is another state where Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee will fight tooth and nail against the saffron party .