Thackeray-led govt to face floor test today

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

The floor test will be held in the afternoon, a Vidhan Bhavan official told PTI.

Governor B S Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly. He replaces BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post.

Walse Patil is a former speaker of the Assembly.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath on Thursday.