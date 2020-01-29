God bless Nitish for retaining CM post: Prashant Kishor

Thank you and God bless you for retaining CM post: Prashant Kishor to Nitish after suspension from JD(U)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2020, 17:04pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 17:04pm ist
Prashant Kishor. (DH Photo)

Soon after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief ministership of Bihar.

In a tweet minutes after the JD(U) suspended Kishor, Kishor said, "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you."

Kishor, who was the vice president of JD(U), was expelled from the party after he criticised Kumar's stand to support the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
JD(U)
Prashant Kishor
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
Comments (+)
 